Justice MS Gill takes oath as Punjab chief vigilance commissioner

Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore on Wednesday administered oath of office to justice Mehtab Singh Gill (retd) as chief vigilance commissioner and to Amritpartap Singh Sekhon as state information commissioner in a virtual ceremony held from the Punjab Raj Bhawan.

Chief secretary Vini Mahajan, from her office, sought permission of the governor to start the swearing-in ceremony. Patiala MP Preneet Kaur was also present.

A three-member committee headed by Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh had recommended the name of justice Mehtab Singh Gill (retd) to head the Punjab State Vigilance Commission. The selection panel comprised Punjab assembly speaker Rana KP Singh and local government minister Brahm Mohindra.

Sekhon has served as officer on special duty (OSD) to Preneet Kaur, when she was the Union minister of state for external affairs. For the past four years, he has been serving as OSD to the CM.