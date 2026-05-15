Gangtok, Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region , Jyotiraditya M Scindia, reviewed several key initiatives on education, tourism, tea production and sports development in Sikkim's Namchi district on Friday.

Jyotiraditya Scindia reviews key development projects in Sikkim's Namchi

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Scindia has been on a three-day visit to the northeastern state since Thursday, according to an official statement.

The minister was accorded a Guard of Honour by the India Reserve Battalion at Temi Bungalow before he proceeded to Sikkim State University.

During his visit to the University, Scindia inspected infrastructure developed under the North Eastern Council .

Superintending Engineer , Kamlesh Pradhan, briefed him on the facilities established within the campus, including the gymnasium and sports infrastructure.

The minister emphasised the importance of preserving greenery and maintaining the natural environment within the varsity premises, the statement said.

Scindia also visited Temi Tea Estate, where he interacted with women tea pluckers and estate workers during his visit to the plantations and tea processing facilities.

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{{^usCountry}} He visited the Indian Himalayan Centre for Adventure and Eco-Tourism at Chemchey and was informed about various training programmes being offered in the field of adventure tourism. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He visited the Indian Himalayan Centre for Adventure and Eco-Tourism at Chemchey and was informed about various training programmes being offered in the field of adventure tourism. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The minister also reviewed the facilities and activities being developed at IHCAE, including rock climbing, ice climbing, cycling, mountaineering and guided eco-tourism initiatives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister also reviewed the facilities and activities being developed at IHCAE, including rock climbing, ice climbing, cycling, mountaineering and guided eco-tourism initiatives. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Scindia also briefly attended the semi-final match of the ongoing Sikkim Premier League between Yangthang United and Singling FC at Bhaichung Stadium. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Scindia also briefly attended the semi-final match of the ongoing Sikkim Premier League between Yangthang United and Singling FC at Bhaichung Stadium. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Addressing the gathering, he stated that the Ministry of DoNER has been instrumental in creating infrastructure aimed at nurturing and developing athletes and sportspersons across the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing the gathering, he stated that the Ministry of DoNER has been instrumental in creating infrastructure aimed at nurturing and developing athletes and sportspersons across the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said that the ministry has established a high-level task force focused on the development of sports in the North Eastern Region through capital investment and skill development initiatives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that the ministry has established a high-level task force focused on the development of sports in the North Eastern Region through capital investment and skill development initiatives. {{/usCountry}}

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The minister also visited Tathagata Tsal, also known as the Buddha Park, at Ravangla, where he was briefed on the various schools of Buddhism and the significance of Tibetan and Gandhara artistic traditions.

He also inspected the ongoing construction of the Bhaley Dhunga Skywalk project at Yangang. Upon completion, the 240-metre-long circular glass skywalk, proposed at an altitude of 3,200 metres, is envisioned to become the world's highest such facility.

The minister travelled via the Bhuleydunga Ropeway and reviewed the progress of implementation while examining the various infrastructure components associated with the project, the statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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