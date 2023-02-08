Home / Cities / Others / Jyotiraditya Scindia to attend IIM-L fest; Amit Trivedi & Akash Gupta to perform for students

Jyotiraditya Scindia to attend IIM-L fest; Amit Trivedi & Akash Gupta to perform for students

Published on Feb 08, 2023

The three-day event, to be held from February 10 to 12, will also witness annual business, cultural, and sports fests.

Cash prizes worth 17 lakh will be given to winners of the several contests. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW The annual fest of the Indian Institute of Management in Lucknow (IIM-L) is scheduled to be a star-studded affair. The fest, called ‘Varchasva’ (supremacy), will be attended by Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union minister for civil aviation and steel; Ashok Khemka, additional chief secretary of the Archives Department, and other dignitaries.

Apart from their sessions, the students will also get to enjoy live performances by renowned composer Amit Trivedi, popular comedian Akash Gupta, and Indian music band ‘Antariksh’. The three-day event, to be held from February 10 to 12, will also witness annual business, cultural, and sports fests.

Other prominent speakers expected to arrive at the premier institute include -- Kamlesh Varshney, IRS officer and an expert in Indian tax policy; Tarun Sharma, co-founder & CEO, MCaffeine; Rahul Shinde, CEO of Yum brands at Devyani International Limited.

More than 30,000 students are expected to participate in 50+ management and cultural events during the fest at the IIM Lucknow campus. Cash prizes worth 17 lakh will be given to winners of the several contests.

To judge the contests, the fest would have renowned judges including -- actors Saurabh Sachdeva and Mir Sarwar; Miss India 2017 runner-up Sana Dua, celebrity dance influencer Muskan Kalra, and celebrity choreographers -- Savio Barnes, Chandni Srivastava, and Nimit Kotian.

