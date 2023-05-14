Jyotirlingas link us spiritually: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that the 12 Jyotirlingas (Lord Shiva shrines) were a cultural and spiritual link of the nation.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath at janta darbar in Gorakhpur on Sunday (ht photo)

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the weeklong katha recitation of Shiv Mahapuran at the Gorakhnath temple, he said, the Jyotirlingas were present in all directions.

“These Jyotirlingas link us both emotionally and culturally,” he said. These 12 Jyotirlingas that the CM referred to are located at Somnath temple (Gujarat), Mallikarjuna at Srisailam (Andhra Pradesh), Mahakaleswar, Ujjain and Omkareshwar (both Madhya Pradesh), Kedarnath (Uttarakhand), Bhimashankar, Pune (Maharashtra), Kashi Viswanath, Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Tryambakeshwar, Nashik (Maharashtra), Baidyanath temple, Deoghar, (Jharkhand), Aundha Nagnath, Hingoli, (Maharashtra), Rameshwar at Rameshwaram (Tamil Nadu) and Grushneshwar, Ellora (Maharashtra).

Greeting those who assembled for the katha recitation, he said: “This is an opportunity for all of you to listen to the recitation of Shiva Puran at Guru Gorakhnath temple.”

The CM greeted saint Balak Das who recited the katha. The CM also performed religious rituals for the “welfare of the people.”

CM hands over ex-gratia to fire victims

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, handed over financial compensation to those who had lost their family members in separate fire incidents at the furniture market and at a paint shop in the city.

The CM who arrived in Gorakhpur on Saturday evening, handed out financial compensation of ₹2 lakh by cheque to Shobha Devi, Girja Devi, Aditya Vikram Singh and Soniya Gupta, all victims of furniture market fire. He also gave out cheques of ₹5 lakh each to Pawan Kumar Jaiswal and Awdhesh Jaiswal as their paint shop was gutted in a major fire that broke out near the Gorakhnath temple.

The CM assured those who had suffered huge financial losses in the fire that his government would also help them re-establish their business. He ordered the district magistrate Krishna Karunesh to ensure adequate and immediate compensation to all who had suffered much in the fire.

CM holds his first Janta Darbar since civic polls

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a ‘Janta Darbar (meeting the needy people)’ at Digvijaya Nath auditorium at Goraknath Temple on Sunday.

This was the first Janta Darbar since the withdrawal of model code of conduct that was enforced ahead of urban local polls. The CM listened to the grievances of about 100 people and assured them that their grievances would be redressed. Majority of the complaints were about land encroachment. The CM directed SSP Gorakhpur Gaurav Grover for quick disposal of complaints

