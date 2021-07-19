Kaithal teacher gets 5-yr jail for writing obscene remarks in girl’s notebook

A government school teacher was sentenced to five-year jail on Monday for allegedly writing obscene remarks in the notebook of a Class 12 student.

While pronouncing the judgment, a special court (POCSO and crime against women) of additional district and sessions judge Poonam Suneja also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on the convict.

As per police investigation report, the teacher was booked under Sections 354 and 506 of the IPC and Sections 10 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The FIR was registered on October 24, 2017 at Siwan police station of Kaithal.

In her complaint, the victim had alleged that her English teacher Sanjeev Kumar had written some obscene comments in her notebook and asked her to reply whether she likes him or not.

She took the matter to the school principal and later a police complaint was filed against the accused teacher.

“The unethical convict has betrayed the trust of the school, students, parents and the society by committing a heinous crime with his disciple. The guilty is not entitled to any kind of leniency for tarnishing the sacred relationship of ‘guru’ and ‘shishya’,” read the judgment.