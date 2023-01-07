Kalpvas: A month devoted to simple living, performing rituals begins

As Paush Purnima bathing festival marked the beginning of 44-day annual Magh Mela on Sangam banks here on Friday, the month-long Kalpwas (austerity) too started in the tent city.

In the shadow of pandemic threat strict vigil of the authorities, there are fewer Kalpvasis this time but there are still thousands who have reported amidst the intense cold to spend the entire month camping that will end with Maghi Purnima bathing on February 5.

During this period, devotees camp on the banks of Sangam in tents devoting their time to simple living, performing prayers and rituals besides reading religious scriptures.

The Kalpvas lasts from the 11th day of the Hindu month of Paush till the 12th day of the month of Magh, a period during which the pilgrims (Kalpvasis) who take the pledge, camp on the chilly banks of the Sangam in tents devoting themselves to religious activities strictly and bathing thrice in the cold but sacred waters of the Ganga, following the principles of patience, non-violence and devotion, besides austerity during which even meals are taken only once a day. This tradition needs to be followed for 12 years non-stop for the pledge to be fulfilled.

A number of holy practices are followed during the month long Kalpvas. “Although the numbers of devotees is thin because of cold, the numbers of Kalpvasis is more or less the same as they have battled the intense cold and the we have left no stone unturned in providing best of the facilities to them,” said Magh Mela Adhikari Arvind Kumar Chauhan.

The arrival of Kalpavasis in the mela area started from Wednesday. Almost all of them are associated with some of the other seer or religious organisation and stay in the tents arranged in the camp of their ‘guru’.

Although some of the seers and Kalpvasis complained of incomplete work pertaining to providing facilities like water taps, electricity, toilets and tin-sheds, but for chunk of Kalpvasis it was the devotion and religious belief which overshadowed such things.

The pilgrims believe that by practicing Kalpavas, the door of heaven opens for them after their demise. Along with spiritual, scientific outlook is also important in Kalpavas.

“I very strongly believe in Kalpvas and have come here with my family, including my wife, son Devendra Pratap Shukla, a doctor, and daughter-in-law Chandani, a school teacher. We took the dip today and have begun our month long camping during which we will devote all our time to simple living, simple food and prayers,” said Dr Rajendra Prasad Shukla, a retired medical officer from Shuklpur village of Gorakhpur.

“According to religious beliefs, one receives virtuous results in the month of Magh on the banks of Sangam at Tirtharaj Prayag. Taking a bath during Kalpavas bears the same fruit as donating crores of cows daily. Therefore, in the month of Paush, a resolution is taken for bathing and practising Kalpavas”, said noted astrologer of Varanasi, Hemant Bhaduri.

“Further, inspired by a feeling of detachment, Kalpvasis attain self-purification,” he added. Bhaduri said there are 21 rules of Kalpvas as per scriptures. These include not telling lies, staying free from household worries, bathing in the Ganga thrice a day, planting a Tulsi plant in the camp, following celibacy, taking food prepared by oneself or one’s wife, attending sermons and sleeping on the ground. Not wearing gold, not consuming sweets or fruits, restraint on the senses, pind daan of ancestors, following non-violence and renunciation of luxury are to be followed by Kalpwasis.

The noted astrologer also spoke about another interesting aspect pertaining to Kalpvas. “The month-long Kalpvas for Dandi Sanyasi and those coming from Mithila region of the country starts from Makar Sankranti itself whereas for others it began today,” he claimed.

Prominent saints who took dip in Sangam

Many prominent saints took a dip in Sangam on the occasion of Paush Purnima on Friday. These included Mahant Harigiri, the patron of Juna Akhada and general secretary, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Swami Maheshashram, the patron of Akhil Bhartiya Dandi Sanyasi Parishad, Swami Brahmaashram, president of Akhil Bhartiya Dandi Sanyasi Prabandh Samiti, Swami Vimaldev Ashram, Swami Adhokshajanand Devteerth of Khak Chwok Prabandh Samiti and Mahamandaleshwar Santosh Das aka ‘Satua Baba’, Swami Ghanshyamacharya, Swami Sudarshanacharya and Mahant Balbir Giri of Bade Hanuman temple. Besides, women seers like Yogacharya Radhika Vaishnav and Radhacharya among others also took the holy dip.