Kamalapati Tripathi’s 118th birth anniversary observed at SSU

Pandit ji’s entire life defines Indian culture and values. He was one of the founders of the Sampoornanand Sanskrit University. Due to the culture and values here, we are established on the global stage. In such a situation, the work of this institution becomes more important, said Prof Ramsevak Dubey, vice-chancellor, Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan, Sanskrit University, Jaipur.

Speakers at the event held at Sampoornanand Sanskrit University, in Varanasi, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a press statement, Dubey expressed his views as chief guest on the occasion of 118th birth anniversary of former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Pandit Kamalapati Tripathi, the founder of Sampoornanand Sanskrit University (SSU), Varanasi, at the Yagyashala centre, SSU.

Dubey said that the SSU was very ancient and till date this institution is doing the work of taking the culture and Sanskrit of Kashi to the global level and to the entire nation. Today, by celebrating the birth anniversary of its founder, this organisation gives a special message to all of us about its values.

Kashi zone deputy commissioner of police, Ramsevak Gautam, as a special guest, said that he himself feels energy and pride when he comes to this university. The land here feels like a divine place due to the fragrance of penance and knowledge of sage-like teachers. Sanskrit language is a scientific language. The oldest texts in the world are written in Sanskrit. Sanskrit language is the language of medicine and health, just by listening to it one becomes free from depression and refined with values.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his presidential address, SSU vice-chancellor, Prof Bihari Lal Sharma said that Pandit Kamlapati Tripathi was not only the pride of Kashi but also the pride of the country. By playing an active role in the Constituent Assembly, he supported his mother tongue i.e. Hindi. Along with establishing Hindi as the national language, he played a notable parliamentary role in matters like /naming the Republic of India.

Sharma said that his contribution always reflects his knowledge of Sanskrit scriptures. Tripathi had the courage to tell the truth, on the basis of which he did many social and development works, which people remember and tell through various memoirs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON