Kanimozhi recalls father’s arrest 20 years back

Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) lawmaker Kanimozhi and several social media users posted a picture showing her father, late M Karunanidhi, sitting on the road outside Chennai’s central prison exactly 20 years back on June 30, 2011, following his dramatic post-midnight arrest.

Karunanidhi, who was then 78, was roughed up after police barged into his room while he was sleeping. He was dragged out even as he shouted “they are killing me” repeatedly. Karunanidhi’s archrival, J Jayalalithaa, was the chief minister then. He faced charges of irregularities in the construction of flyovers and was arrested around 1.30am.

Also Read | ‘BJP stands for everything we do not want Tamil Nadu to become’: Kanimozhi

Karunanidhi was produced before a judge in the early hours of the morning and remanded in judicial custody after getting treatment at a hospital. He described what happened at his home to the judge and broke down. As police drove him straight to prison, he staged on a sit-in outside while Kanimozhi sat alongside him.

On Wednesday, Kanimozhi tweeted the photo of the sit-in and wrote, “Unforgettable day.” She said though she was sitting alone with him, thousands of their supporters were fighting for him.

Chief minister M K Stalin, who was also an accused in the case at that time, surrendered on June 30, 2001, before the principal sessions judge in Chennai and was sent to prison.