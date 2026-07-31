Kanwar Yatra: Bijnor deploys AI cameras; 4-wheeler diversion plan introduced

The Bijnor district administration has rolled out an extensive security and traffic management plan for the Kanwar Yatra, introducing artificial intelligence (AI)-powered surveillance for the first time to accurately count pilgrims and monitor crowd density, while enforcing new route diversions to ensure the safe movement of devotees during the holy month of Sawan.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

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One of the key features of this year’s arrangements is the installation of AI-enabled CCTV cameras at Bhaguwala, located on the Uttarakhand border, to accurately estimate the number of incoming devotees.

AI-powered cameras have also been installed at the Mota Mahadev Temple, where the system is designed to monitor crowd density on the temple premises. If the number of devotees exceeds the permissible limit, the cameras will automatically generate alerts, allowing security personnel to respond immediately and prevent overcrowding.

To strengthen surveillance across the pilgrimage route, the administration has installed more than 300 IP-based CCTV cameras at strategic locations along the Kanwar corridor.

Alongside, the entry of heavy vehicles on the Kanwar route and national highways has been prohibited since July 28. Fresh diversion rules for four-wheelers came into force on Thursday, July 30, under which private vehicles are being rerouted away from the main pilgrimage route.

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities have also declared the Haridwar-Kashipur National Highway a one-way corridor, with one lane reserved exclusively for the movement of Kanwariyas. In addition, Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses have been barred from entering the city limits, requiring passengers to board and alight at designated bypass points. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities have also declared the Haridwar-Kashipur National Highway a one-way corridor, with one lane reserved exclusively for the movement of Kanwariyas. In addition, Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses have been barred from entering the city limits, requiring passengers to board and alight at designated bypass points. {{/usCountry}}

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Police officials are also conducting regular inspections of Kanwar service camps established along the route to ensure that adequate security arrangements remain in place.

Additional superintendent of police (rural) Prakash Kumar, accompanied by the circle officer of Chandpur and local station house officers, reviewed security measures across the route and instructed personnel to maintain heightened vigilance throughout the pilgrimage.