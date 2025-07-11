Kanwar Yatra to begin today: 250 CCTV cameras, dedicated lane for Kanwarias, Jal Police at Ghats in Prayagraj

With the annual Kanwar Yatra set to begin on Friday, district police have made extensive arrangements to ensure the safety and smooth movement of devotees during the Sawan month. Approximately 250 CCTV cameras have been installed along Kanwar routes across all 41 police station areas in the district. In addition, the Jal Police, Dial 112 teams and local police have been put on high alert. Kanwariyas in Prayagraj on Thursday (Anil Kumar Mautya/HT)

Police commissioner Jogendra Kumar reviewed the security preparations during a meeting with all station in-charges and issued necessary instructions. He emphasised the importance of continuous surveillance through CCTV cameras, particularly at dhabas, refreshment centers, major intersections, and other crowded areas within each jurisdiction.

Instructions were also issued to set up barricades along the Kanwar Yatra routes to prevent any conflicts between passersby and Kanwariyas. The police commissioner further directed the deployment of police personnel and Dial 112 vehicles at all sensitive and highly sensitive locations.

All deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) and senior police officials have been tasked with ensuring regular patrolling along the yatra routes.

Meanwhile, security has been heightened at major ghats with the deployment of Jal Police teams along the Ganga River, including at Saraswati Ghat, Dashashwamedh Ghat, Sangam and Arail Ghat. From Wednesday onwards, several Jal Police teams began patrolling these areas using motorboats and advanced security equipment.

To ensure the safety and convenience of the Kanwariyas, the administration has also arranged for proper lighting and thorough cleaning at the ghats, along with measures to prevent waterlogging and ensure safe bathing.