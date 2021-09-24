Kapurthala police arrest fugitive couple in a drug case from train

Jalandhar In a dramatic sequence of events, Kapurthala Police have arrested a Delhi-based fugitive couple, on the run since 2019, in a 5-kg drug (heroin) supply case from a train near Jalandhar Cantonment railway station on Friday. Both the man and the woman were proclaimed offenders.

Kapurthala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said a special operation was launched, based on a tip-off. “The couple, Deepak Kumar and wife Preeti, have been arrested as part of a special drive to act against proclaimed offencers, especially the big fish involved in drug trade cases in the district.” He added that couple was wanted in a case where 5kg drug (heroin) was recovered, with later a court declaring them proclaimed offenders.

During interrogation on Friday, the couple had revealed that they were going to deliver a consignment of heroin. Kapurthala police produced them before a magistrate and took police remand. “After their interrogation, the entire chain of drug supply can be busted and other members of their gang will also be arrested,” the SSP added.