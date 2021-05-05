Kapurthala SSP recommends departmental probe against DC’s reader

Kapurthala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur has written to deputy commissioner Deepti Uppal, recommending a departmental inquiry against a key official posted in the latter’s office who had allegedly threatened a cop.

The move comes after an audio of the alleged incident surfaced on social media on April 29.

In the audio clip, the DC’s reader, Narinder Singh Cheema, was purportedly heard threatening and pressuring assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kulwinder Singh to let some men join investigations in a criminal case lodged them.

Cheema is further heard saying that a contempt petition will be filed against the ASI if he doesn’t allow the men to join investigations. To this, the ASI is purportedly heard saying that he was busy as there had been a death in his family, and that he would allow the accused to join investigations soon. Cheema is also heard accusing the cop of registering a case without proper probe.

When contacted, Cheema said the men named in the case had been granted bail on the condition that they join probe within a week (April 27). The cop, Cheema said, was deliberately delaying the matter, so he called him.

In the letter to the DC, the SSP recommended action against Cheema for allegedly misusing his official position. The SSP had earlier sought a report from Kapurthala deputy superintendent of police Surinderpal Singh on the matter.