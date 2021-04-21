Home / Cities / Others / Karnal admn: Take action against black-marketing of oxygen, remdesivir
Karnal admn: Take action against black-marketing of oxygen, remdesivir

The district administration has issued strict instructions for immediate action if anybody is found involved in black-marketing and hoarding of oxygen and remdesivir vaccine
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
UPDATED ON APR 21, 2021 12:42 AM IST
Amid reports of black-marketing of oxygen and medicines, the district administration has decided to take a stern stand. (AP)

The district administration has issued strict instructions for immediate action if anybody is found involved in black-marketing and hoarding of oxygen and remdesivir vaccine.

Following reports of black-marketing in district, official of the district food and drug administration department on Tuesday conducted raids at multiple locations in district.

But the officials said Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav has issued strict instruction for action if anybody is found involved in black-marketing of oxygen and remdesivir.

Officials added that there is no shortage of required drugs and oxygen in district and urged people to complain if anybody sells medicines above the fixed prices.

Instructions were issued to chemists and they have been asked to take ID proof of customers who buy medicines for fever and cough.

