Elderly couple robbed of cash, jewellery at knifepoint in Karnal

An elderly couple was held hostage at their residence for over two hours and robbed of around ₹50,000 cash, jewellery and two mobile phones, in Sector 9 of Karnal on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The robbers, five in number, also slit the woman’s ear when she refused to part with her earrings.

Her husband, SK Soni, told the police that five masked men had entered their house around 1am by breaking open the locks of the main door. They then grabbed a knife from the kitchen and held the couple hostage.

Soni said the accused beat them up when they refused to give them the keys of the locker. He alleged the accused remained in the house for around two hours and took around ₹50,000 cash, jewellery and two mobile phones.

They reportedly damaged the mobile phones of the victims before leaving. Later, their neighbours alerted the police and security guard of the locality.

Closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) footage retrieved from the locality revealed the miscreants had carried out a recce of the area earlier in the week. Investigating officials said the accused appear to be teenagers, but probe is on.

Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said police teams are working to arrest the accused.