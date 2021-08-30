Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnal rice millers booked for not returning rice worth 12 crore

On complaint of the officials of the food and supplies department, the Karnal police have booked the owners of a rice mill for not returning rice of around ₹12
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 12:07 AM IST
Police said on complaint of DFSC inspector Ashok Kumar, a case was registered against owners of the rice mill Surender Prakash Narang, Inderjit Narang, Ankit Goel and guarantors Gagandeep Gupta and Jyoti Rani. (HT File)

As per the complaint, the accused did not return the rice as per the quality fixed under the custom milled rice policy of the Haryana government and tried to mislead the officials by filling damaged and broken rice and husk in the stock.

The matter came to light during physical verification as officials found that owners of the rice mill filled rice husk, broken and damaged rice in bags.

In the complaint, DFSC inspector Ashok Kumar alleged that Evergreen Overseas Silky Sortex, Sandhir road Nilokheri, was allotted 8,197 MT paddy for milling in 2020-21.

It had to deliver 54,922.50 (67% of the paddy) quintal of the CMR policy to the government but it delivered only 25,810 quintal.

On August 24, a physical verification was conducted by officials of the DFSC department in which the stock was found to be zero.

Police said on complaint of DFSC inspector Ashok Kumar, a case was registered against owners of the rice mill Surender Prakash Narang, Inderjit Narang, Ankit Goel and guarantors Gagandeep Gupta and Jyoti Rani under Sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and probe is on.

