Karnal-based senior advocate dies by suicide

A senior advocate has allegedly committed suicide by shooting self in his chamber in Karnal court complex on Tuesday morning
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 10:32 PM IST
Police have recovered a revolver from the spot and as per preliminary investigation, it seems to be a case of suicide. (HT File)

The deceased was 50-year-old and was living in Sector 13, Karnal.

Police said the incident took place at around 6am on Tuesday and his family members said he left for a morning walk but did not return.

When they tried to connect him, he did not attend the calls and later they came to know about his death, police said.

Soon after getting information in this regard, a police team along with forensic experts reached the spot and recovered the body.

Police said they recovered a revolver and in the preliminary investigation, it seems to be a case of suicide. However, no suicide note was found on him.

Karnal Civil Lines police station in-charge Roshan Lal said the lawyer was reportedly mentally upset.

He said the body has been handed over to the deceased’s family members after conducting postmortem and investigation is on.

