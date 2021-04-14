Karnataka CM calls for all party meet on April 18, rules out lockdown

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of another lockdown in the state and added that he has called for an all-party meeting on April 18, a day after the three by-polls in the state, to decide the future course of action to control the spread of the Covid-19 in the state.

Former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy, Congress state chief D K Shivakumar, the members of the Technical Advisory Committee members are expected to attend the meeting on April 18.

“I have called an all-party meeting on April 18 regarding the COVID situation here. The technical advisory committee has suggested that positive cases will increase till May 2. Hence, people must abide by Covid appropriate behaviour,” he said.

He further clarified that the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has not recommended any lockdown. “I’m part of the TAC. No one has recommended a lockdown,” Yediyurappa said.

“Currently, there is no proposal to impose a lockdown. We will wait and watch the situation for a week,” the CM said while speaking to the media in Bidar district. “We are hoping that the situation will be under control within a week. After monitoring the situation, we will take a call on the tough measures to be implemented to contain the spread of the virus,” he said.

A member of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on the condition of anonymity said that May 2 was one of the projections given by the TAC. “During our meetings, based on the information available, we had told the government that the spike could continue till May 2. However, we had reworked these estimates and told the chief minister that the spike could continue till the end of May,” said the expert.

“People have to cooperate by wearing masks, maintaining hand hygiene and physical distancing. There is no other way.. With folded hands, I want to ask the people to cooperate,” Yediyurappa said.