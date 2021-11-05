Karnataka CM slams Congress for not reducing fuel prices in states ruled by them, allies

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday criticised the Congress party over its stand on Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government’s decision to reduce taxes on fuel. He said the party is neither appreciating Centre’s move nor trying to follow suit in states it rules.

“Congress-ruled states and those by their allies have refused to reduce their taxes on petrol and diesel. This shows their anti-people approach. The Congress party here (Karnataka) should clarify if this is the party’s stand. Their governments never reduced it by ₹7. Since Congress-ruled states have not done this, they have no right to talk about it,” Bommai said.

The statements come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led union government and all other BJP ruled states announced tax cuts.

Excise duty on petrol and diesel was reduced by ₹10 and petrol by ₹5, respectively.

The Bommai government, in a statement on Thursday, said that diesel was cheaper by ₹19 in Karnataka as a result of cuts both at the centre and state.

“Karnataka is the first state to reduce sales tax on petrol and diesel. Diesel prices were reduced from ₹104.50 on 3.11.21 to ₹85.03. Reduction of ₹19.47. Petrol prices were reduced from ₹113.93 on 3.11.21 to ₹100.63. Reduction of ₹13.30,” the chief minister’s office said in a statement.

“Karnataka’s share of KST on petrol is reduced from 35% to 25.9% and that on diesel has been reduced from 24% to 14.34% by the virtue of today’s (Thursday’s) notification,” it added.

The Congress in Karnataka said that the BJP was forced to reduce prices after it suffered setbacks in the October 30 bypolls across the country and the state.

In Karnataka, the BJP lost to the Congress in Hanagal, stealing a victory in Bommai’s home district of Haveri.

“Elections will be conducted for Taluk & Zilla Panchayats and BBMP in the coming days.

People should remember the lesson taught by @narendramodi & cast their vote against

@BJP4India,” Siddaramaiah said in a tweet on Thursday.

Bommai said that Congress was criticising it for the sake of it.

“They (Congress) say that we lost Hanagal and we (BJP) reduced prices. If I (the government) did it before the elections, they would say that it was done only for the sake of elections. Those who criticise will do it no matter what we do,” Bommai said.

He even said that there has been no government or chief minister in the past who has reduced fuel prices by ₹7 in the state.

Bommai also said that it was left to the centre to decide on any reduction in cooking gas.

“Cooking gas cylinder has reached 1000, food & cooking oil prices are constantly increasing.

Voters have to continue to vote against @BJP4India for the above prices also to be reduced,” Siddaramaiah posted on Twitter