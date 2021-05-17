Karnataka govt forms task force on black fungus, identifies 97 cases

At least 97 people in Karnataka have been identified to have contracted black fungus (mucormycosis), K Sudhakar, state minister for health, family welfare and medical education said on Monday.

“Compared to normal years, this (black fungus) has been seen in quite a few people,” Sudhakar said on Monday. He added that the disease should not be compared to Covid-19 or believed to transmit in the same fashion as Covid-19.

The Karnataka government has formed a specialised task force on black fungus to contain the growing number of cases reported from across the state. The new infection comes amid a raging Covid-19 pandemic that has thrown life out gear for the state and country for over a year now.

The disease is said to appear in those who have immunocompromised conditions like cancer, HIV and others, the minister said. Sudhakar said that even Covid-19 infected patients with uncontrolled diabetes and those who are fed a high dose of steroids can get the disease.

Black fungus enters the nose first, then the eyes and finally travels to the brain when it becomes more deadly and potentially life threatening.

“This is a notified disease and all private hospitals, ENT specialists should inform the government if such cases are discovered. This information cannot be kept private and must be informed to the government. Keeping it from the government is against the law,” Sudhakar said.

Drugs like Amphotericin B are used to treat the disease. The supply of the drug, however, is controlled by the Centre which has so far allocated 1,050 vials to Karnataka, the minister said, of which the state had received 450 so far.

Several states in India have reported a high number of black fungus cases that has added to panic amid the Covid-19 pandemic of the spread of another potentially deadly disease.

Sudhakar said that the government has placed orders for around 20,000 vials of the medicine along with two other drugs, which are also effective against black fungus.

The minister said that at least five centres across Karnataka - Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubbali, Kalaburagi and Shivamogga - will start operating by Thursday to treat people with this condition.

Sudhakar said that the new task force will also try to determine the source of the infection. He said that private hospitals must use only sterilized water for their dehumidifiers.

