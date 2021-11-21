Kartarpur Corridor reopening: 300 Indian pilgrims pay obeisance on day 4

Over 300 Indian pilgrims visited the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, on Saturday the fourth day of the reopening of the corridor, Pakistani authorities said. This is biggest footfall of the pilgrims so far after the reopening of the corridor that was closed for last 20 months following the Covid-19 outbreak.

A Punjab government jatha (group) and a small group of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) visited the revered gurdwara. The SGPC jatha comprised members Satpal Singh Talwandi and Gurmeet Singh Booh and other functionaries, including Ajaib Singh Abhiasi, Sukhwinder Singh Agwan and Gurinder Kaur Bholuwal.

The Punjab government comprised revenue and rehabilitation minister Aruna Chaudhary; education and sports minister Pargat Singh, forests and wildlife minister Sangat Singh Gilzian; Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu; working president PPCC Pawan Goel; Punjab State Board of Technical Education and Industrial Training chairman Mohinder Singh Kaypee, MLAs Kulbir Singh Zira, Amit Vij and Rajinder Singh.

Capt had undeclared alliance with BJP, SAD, alleges Pargat

Pargat Singh, part of the state government group, said in Dera Baba Nanak after returning from Pakistan that former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s response to the Centre’s revocation of the three farm laws has ‘let the cat out of the bag’.

“I have been saying for three-and-a-half years that there was an undeclared alliance between the BJP, Capt Amarinder Singh and the SAD. Today, Capt Amarinder Singh has issued advertisements in support of the BJP. The people of the state were already aware of this concoction being prepared by Capt Amarinder in collaboration with the BJP, and hence they would not listen to him,” he added.