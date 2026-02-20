Kasganj man held a year after killing wife, burying body in field

Kasganj police on Thursday evening arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife and burying her in a field in April 2025. Officials said the accused allegedly murdered his wife over suspicions and resentment regarding her interaction with an old friend on social media. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to police, the accused’s brother had misled the woman’s family claiming that the couple had moved to another state for work. However, after investigating the case, police uncovered the truth and recovered the woman’s decomposed skeletal remains from the field, where they had been buried for nearly a year.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Kasganj, Susheel Kumar, stated on Thursday evening that Somvati, the mother of deceased Priyanka, had approached the police on Wednesday lodged a complaint at Sikandarpur Vaishya police station of Kasganj stating that she had married her daughter Priyanka to Ravendra Kumar, a resident of village Gangpur, in December 2024, but alleged that her daughter was being harassed over dowry demands.

Kumar said that Rajesh, the elder brother of the accused Ravendra, had called Somvati and informed her that her son-in-law Ravendra and daughter Priyanka had gone to another state for work.

However, when Somvati did not receive any calls from her daughter for several months, she grew suspicious. She began inquiring about her daughter’s whereabouts and eventually went to village Gangpur, where Priyanka was married. There, she met Rajesh but did not receive any satisfactory explanation, he added.

The ASP said Somvati eventually lodged a complaint with Kasganj police on Wednesday. Following her complaint, a case was registered at Sikandarpur Vaishya police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. On the instructions of SP Kasganj Ankita Sharma, police teams were constituted to investigate the matter.

Kumar said that the accused, Ravendra, was arrested soon after the case was registered on Wednesday and was subsequently interrogated. Acting on the information provided by him, police recovered the skeletal remains of his wife, Priyanka, and also seized the axe allegedly used in the murder from the accused’s house.

He added that Sections 80 and 103(1) of the BNS were subsequently invoked in the case.

ASP said that during interrogation, Ravendra confessed he was enraged over his wife’s interaction with an old friend on social media, leading to a dispute. He allegedly hacked her to death, wrapped the body in a bedsheet, and buried it in a field at night with the help of his father, Chotey Lal. The next day, he fled and asked his brother Rajesh to mislead his in-laws about the couple’s whereabouts.