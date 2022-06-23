Kashi gets an eye bank at BHU

The BHU Eye Bank was inaugurated at the Regional Eye Institute located at the Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University here on Wednesday.

Prof VK Shukla, Kulguru (Rector), Banaras Hindu University, who inaugurated the eye bank, inquired about all the machines of cornea transplant. He was accompanied by Dr Prashant Garg, executive chairman of ​​LV Prasad Eye Institute, Hyderabad. Both of them were shown the microprocessing method of cornea transplant.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Prof VK Shukla said that there were many misconceptions in the society regarding eye donation, which needed to be removed. The BHU Eye Bank is equipped with state of the art facilities and technology and wide spread awareness about eye donation among people is extremely necessary, he said.

Prof SK Singh, director of the Institute of Medical Sciences, explained with statistics about the problem of blindness in India and how serious an issue it was. In such a situation, the Regional Eye Institute, BHU, and the eye bank here could play a very important role, he said. Dr YK Pathak, deputy director of National Blindness Control Programme said that the IMS-BHU was a major centre of health services and the BHU eye bank could bring a big change in the society.

BHU in a statement stated that according to Dr Prashant Garg, training of doctors and staff was of paramount importance for the success of any eye bank and LV Prasad Eye Institute was gladly ready for this.

Head of Regional Eye Institute, Banaras Hindu University, Prof MK Singh congratulated all the members who played a role in the establishment and modernization of the eye bank.