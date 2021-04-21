Home / Cities / Others / Kashi gets temporary crematorium for Covid victims
Kashi gets temporary crematorium for Covid victims

City’s civic body, Varanasi Nagar Nigam, has made an alternative arrangement for cremation of bodies of patients who died of COVID-19 by creating a temporary crematorium near Vishwasundari Bridge
By HT Correspondent, Varanasi
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 07:05 PM IST
Temporary crematorium near Vishwasundari Bridge in Varanasi.

City’s civic body, Varanasi Nagar Nigam, has made an alternative arrangement for cremation of bodies of patients who died of COVID-19 by creating a temporary crematorium near Vishwasundari Bridge. The temporary crematorium started functioning on Tuesday, said officials.

“The alternative arrangement has been made near Vishwasundari Bridge on the instructions of municipal commissioner Gaurang Rathi. Barricading has been done and a counter has been set up under a temporary tent for issuing certificate,” said a senior official of VNN.

According to the official, four bodies were cremated at the temporary crematorium. Funeral of the unclaimed bodies was to be performed at the spot where the alternative arrangements had been made. Help from Pawan Chaudhary, who performed funeral there earlier too, is being taken. Proper sanitization and cleanliness are being done regularly at the alternative arrangement.

At a time, 10 bodies can be cremated at the site.

An official, who doesn’t wish to be named, said the arrangement had been made to ensure that bodies do not pile up and people do not have to wait in queue for the funeral.

On Tuesday, seven people died of Covid in Varanasi, according to chief medical officer, Varanasi, Dr NP Singh.

At Manikarnika Ghat, 100 t0 120 bodies are arriving daily for cremation these days, said, Gulshan Kapoor, manager of Baba Mashannath Temple, Manikarnika Ghat. According to Kapoor, the figure was between 60 and 80 till last week of March. Bodies from adjoining districts and state of Bihar are brought for funeral at the ghat.

At Harishchandra Ghat, 20 to 40 bodies are arriving daily for cremation. The official said bodies of Covid-19 patient will not have to wait for funeral and will be taken to alternative arrangement.

Moreover, some locals living in the villages near Vishwasundari bridge area opposed creating alternative arrangement for cremation near their villages. The officials, however, have pacified them by assuring that it was just an alternative arrangement.

