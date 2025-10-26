Kashi set to dazzle with diyas, 3D shows & fireworks this Dev Deepawali

After the grand Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, all eyes are now on Kashi, where preparations are in full swing for Dev Deepawali 2025. From November 3 to 5, the ghats of Varanasi will come alive with the glow of over 25 lakh diyas, complemented by a 3D projection mapping and laser show and a choreographed fireworks display, promising a divine spectacle for devotees and visitors alike.

Tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh said, “Dev Deepawali is not just a festival of lights, it reflects the soul of Kashi. This year, visitors will witness an extraordinary blend of spirituality and innovation that will make their visit truly memorable.”

On the night of Dev Deepawali, which falls on the Kartik Purnima, the crescent-shaped ghats of Kashi will transform into a river of light as diyas illuminate both banks of the Ganga. Of the 25 lakh diyas, around 10 lakh will be arranged by the state government, while the remaining will be lit by local ghat committees and volunteers. The glowing reflections on the river are expected to create a breathtaking sight for devotees and tourists.

3D projection mapping and laser show

Between November 3 and 5, Chetsingh Ghat and Ganga Dwar will host an immersive 3D projection mapping and laser show, blending mythology with modern technology. The 25-minute presentation will narrate the sacred stories of Ganga, Lord Shiva, Kashi and Dev Deepawali through vivid visuals, 17 minutes of projection mapping followed by an 8-minute laser sequence. The ancient ghats will serve as storytelling canvases, offering a deeply spiritual yet visually captivating experience.

A 10-minute choreographed fireworks show will light up the Kashi skyline across a 1.5-km stretch of the river. The synchronised display, reaching heights of up to 200 metres, will feature eco-friendly green crackers and computer-controlled choreography. Designed to meet international standards of safety and sustainability, the show aims to deliver a dazzling yet responsible spectacle.

Authorities expect over 10 lakh devotees and tourists to visit Kashi for Dev Deepawali this year. The district administration is implementing extensive measures to ensure smooth crowd management, safety and traffic flow.

Tourism information officer Nitin Kumar said, “Preparations at the ghats, including cleaning and illumination, are progressing rapidly. Ahead of Dev Deepawali, a four-day Ganga Mahotsav will be held from November 1 to 4, featuring local music, dance, and art forms that reflect the cultural essence of Kashi.”