Kashi Vishwanath corridor marks fourth anniversary with special pooja, cultural events

A special pooja and a series of cultural programmes were organised on Saturday to mark the fourth anniversary of the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. From the procession in Varanasi on Saturday (Rajesh Kumar/HT)

The Baba Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple was expanded into the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, also known as Baba Kashi Vishwanath Dham, with the addition of several facilities for pilgrims and devotees. The corridor was inaugurated on December 13, 2021.

To commemorate the occasion, Shambhu Sharan, deputy magistrate who is associated with the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, performed the worship of Lord Vishweshwar amid Vedic chants and rituals. Prayers were offered for the success of the Dham’s renovation work, the convenience of devotees, and the preservation of Kashi’s spiritual traditions.

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust described the occasion as a significant milestone in the development of the Dham, the establishment of a well-organised system for darshan, and the strengthening of cultural awareness.

Sharan also performed a special havan using the Jayadi Mantra and Apratiratha Mantra in the presence of 11 Vedic scholars. According to religious belief, these mantras were invoked by the gods to attain victory over demons. The ritual was performed for the progress of the Dham, the welfare of the people and the well-being of the nation.

The programme, organised by the temple trust, symbolised the spiritual achievements of four years since the renovation of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham and the preservation of Sanatana Dharma, the temple administration said.

Several cultural programmes were also held in the evening.