Cities / Others / 'Kashi Vishwanath corridor project will be completed by November'
‘Kashi Vishwanath corridor project will be completed by November’

Around 75% work of over ₹900 crore Kashi Vishwanath (KV) corridor project, the foundation of which was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2019, is complete
By HT Correspondent, Varanasi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 08:35 PM IST
Construction work at the Kashi Vishwanath corridor project site in Varanasi. (HT file photo)

Around 75% work of Kashi Vishwanath (KV) corridor project had been completed, said Varanasi divisional commissioner Deepak Agarwal. As per him, the project will be completed by November.

As many as 24 buildings have been built as part of the project coming up in over an area of 5 lakh square feet. Different stones are being used in it. The KV corridor will have a virtual museum, a meditation platform, a library, a cafeteria, a path from river Ganga to Kashi Vishwanth Temple and a number of facilities for devotees. It will also have a security watch tower.

UP religious affairs minister Neelkanth Tiwari said the construction work of the entrance gate of the corridor was nearing completion. Sunil Kumar Verma, chief executive officer, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Special Area Development Board, said the construction was being done while keeping in view that the corridor had all the facilities for devotees.

During his visit to Kashi Vishwanth Temple on Sunday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited the western entrance via Nandi hall and saw the grand entrance being built from there. After seeing the height and grandeur of the entrance, Yogi said the corridor would become the biggest attraction. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation of over 900 crore-project in March 2019.

