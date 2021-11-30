Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kashi’s refurbished Khidkiya Ghat set to attract tourists

The ghat has been equipped with amenities and facilities under a tourism development project worth 35 crore (HT Photo)
Updated on Nov 30, 2021 12:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Khidkiya Ghat – which has been equipped with various facilities, like a food court, open air theatre, a parking lot, a CNG-filling station and a lot more – is all set to attract tourists.

The ghat, next to Rajghat, is called Khidkiya Ghat because it is like a window to Varanasi, from where the crescent shape of the Ganga flowing, with 84 ghats on its west side, is clearly visible.

The ghat has been equipped with amenities and facilities under a tourism development project worth 35 crore, said Shakambhari Nandan Sonthalia of Varanasi Smart City, adding that the ghat is ready. It has been beautified and art work has been done on it.

There is proper space for anchoring boats. Devotees may reach Kashi Vishwanath Corridor by boats as the KV Corridor has a gate at Ganga ghat. People may board the boats and enjoy boating.

Regional tourism officer, Varanasi, Keertiman Srivastava said that Khidkiya Ghat is going to be a major attraction for tourists and it will decongest ghats, and tourists will get a new destination. It is a well-managed ghat with special focus on sanitation, said Srivastava.

