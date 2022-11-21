Kashi-Tamil Sangamam: After Varanasi, visitors from Tamil Nadu explore Prayagraj; many take holy dip in Sangam

PRAYAGRAJ: A group of 215 visitors from Tamil Nadu (TN), which has come to Varanasi to participate in the ongoing ‘Kashi-Tamil Sangamam’, visited the city of Prayagraj on Monday. The group, predominantly comprising students, includes 41 women. The visitors received a traditional welcome in Sangam city with chants of Swasti Vachan Mantra and Bharatnatyam performers. Several of the visitors raised slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Har Har Mahadev’ along with locals.

Prayagraj MP Keshari Devi Patel, MLA Guru Prasad Maurya, district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri, and several other BJP leaders and workers, along with saints, seers, mahants of prominent mathas, social workers and volunteers of traders’ association were present to welcome the delegates.

The group of TN visitors was first taken to the Triveni Sangam -- the holy confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati -- in 14 boats. After taking a holy dip there, the group went to the Bade Hanuman temple on the banks of the Sangam to pay their obeisance to the deity.

Keeping the safety and comfort of the TN visitors in mind, the district administration had made elaborate arrangements for the visiting delegation. A beautiful sand art, a pathway lined with flowers, floral rangolis, and a ride in boats decked with flowers were arranged for the visitors. Besides, select members of the district administration escorted the students’ delegation to various places of interest -- including Chandrashekhar Azad Park and Shree Swaminarayan Mandir -- in and around Prayagraj.

The district administration had selected members from their team who were conversant with the Tamil language and culture to escort the student’s delegation to avoid any linguistic barriers during interactions. Concluding their visit to Sangam city, the students’ delegation from Tamil Nadu left for the holy city of Ayodhya.

This was the first among the 11 batches of delegates, including students, traders, professors, lecturers, and rural area representatives, who will visit Prayagraj between November 21 and December 17 as part of the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, which has been organised by the central government as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. It aims to rediscover, reaffirm and celebrate the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi.

During the month-long event, the delegates coming from Tamil Nadu and other southern states, including Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, will visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple, Ayodhya temple, and the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. The event also aims to provide an opportunity for scholars, students, philosophers, traders, and artists from the two regions to come together, share their knowledge, culture, and best practices, and learn from each other.

