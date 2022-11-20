Kashi-Tamil Sangamam opportunity to celebrate centuries-old bond: Yogi

The Kashi-Tamil Sangamam will play a pivotal role in buttressing the centuries-old cultural ties between Varanasi and Tamil Nadu and will revive the spiritual and religious links between the two places, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Ungalai Kashiil Varaveri Kirom” (Welcome to Kashi), said chief minister Yogi Adtyanath as he welcomed delegates to the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam. On the occasion, the chief minister said both places are separated by distance but connected by culture and spirituality.

“Holy Jyotirlinga established by Sri Ram at Shri Rameshwaram and the one established in Kashi by Lord Adi Vishweshwar are worshipped as holy Jyotirlinga. Both the Jyotirlingas connect Kashi and Tamil Nadu. Adi Shankaracharya took forward this relationship established through Sri Ram and Lord Shiva by setting up Holy Peeths in all the four corners of India. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking forward this ‘Mahayagya’ with full force,” said Adityanath.

In the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, which PM Narendra Modi inaugurated on Saturday, 12 groups of students, teachers and craftsmen, litterateurs from Tamil Nadu, including different sectors such as spirituality, industry, heritage, innovation, business, temple system, rural background and culture, will visit Varanasi and interact with subject experts. The visitors will also go to Prayagraj and Ayodhya.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM said that the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam is an opportunity to celebrate the centuries-old bond of knowledge and ancient civilization that links North and South. While highlighting the history of both places, the CM said there is an ancient temple of Lord Vishwanath in Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu. Tenkasi means Kashi of the South. “Kashi remains the centre of religion, culture and spiritual consciousness of India. Similarly, Tamil Nadu has been the centre of knowledge, art and culture since ancient times, which was expanded by the Pandya, Chola, Pallava Kings, among others. All elements of Indian culture are equally preserved in Kashi and Tamil Nadu,” said the chief minister.

He went on to say that it is believed that among the two languages that emerged from the mouth of Lord Shiva, Tamil and Sanskrit are equally known for their rich literature.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking about the cultural diversity of India, Yogi said, “By organising the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, our guests from Tamil Nadu will not only get acquainted with the rich cultural heritage of Uttar Pradesh including Kashi, but will also contribute to strengthening our cultural unity from the confluence of North and South.”

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Union minister of state for education L Murugan, MP Ilayaraja, former Union minister P Radhakrishnan, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, IIT Chennai director Prof B Kamakoli, BHU vice-chancellor Sudhir Jain and others were present at the inauguration ceremony of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam.