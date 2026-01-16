Kashiyatra 2026 begins at IIT (BHU)

: The socio-cultural festival Kashiyatra 2026 of the Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) was inaugurated at Swatantrata Bhawan on Thursday. The opening ceremony featured performances in literature, music, art and creative expression, drawing a large audience. Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee Tarapada Rajak performs the traditional Purulia Chhau dance of West Bengal (HT Photo)

Under the banner of SPIC MACAY, Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee Tarapada Rajak presented the traditional Purulia Chhau dance of West Bengal. His performance, marked by martial art movements, masks and mythological themes, highlighted India’s rich cultural heritage and impressed the audience.

This was followed by a recital by renowned santoor player Pandit Tarun Bhattacharya, a recipient of the National Tansen Award and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. IIT (BHU) director prof Amit Patra formally inaugurated the festival by lighting the ceremonial lamp. Dean (Student Affairs) prof Rajesh Kumar was also present. Addressing the gathering, prof Patra said Kashiyatra is a platform that promotes creativity, innovation and cultural awareness among students. One of the major attractions of Kashiyatra 2026 will be the International Carnival. It will feature graffiti artist Dr Toy and sitarist Seppe Sitar.

The festival includes competitions in theatre, music, dance, quiz, fashion, fine arts, literature and cooking. The popular DJ Night will feature performances by bollywood singer Mohit Chauhan and Sufi singer-songwriter Bismil. Several deans, faculty members and students attended the inaugural ceremony. Kashiyatra 2026 will continue for the next three days at the IIT (BHU) campus.