Katihar: 3 killed, 1 hurt in road mishap

Three persons were killed and one seriously injured in a road mishap near a petrol pump on National Highway 31 under Kodha police station of Katihar district late Monday night, said police.

“The victims were reportedly returning from election campaign of a mukhiya at Chohar Panchayat falling under Pothiya police outpost in Katihar when their car hit a truck,” station house officer (SHO) of Kodha police station Rupak Ranjan Singh.

The SHO said, “The accident might have taken place after the driver of the car fell asleep and hit the stationary truck on NH 31.”

The deceased have been identified as Ram Kumar, 28, Vikash Kumar alias Golu, 23 and Sunil Kumar, 29, all residents of Kodha. The driver of the car, Ravi Choudhary, is seriously injured and undergoing treatment at Purnia’s private hospital.