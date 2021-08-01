Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Katihar Mayor murder case: 5 more held
others

Katihar Mayor murder case: 5 more held

The police on Sunday arrested five more persons in connection with the recent killing of Katihar Mayor, officials said
By Aditya Nath Jha, Katihar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 09:46 PM IST
HT Image

The police on Sunday arrested five more persons in connection with the recent killing of Katihar Mayor, officials said. With this, all together nine persons, including a mother-daughter duo, have so far been arrested in the case.

Shivraj Paswan alias Shiva Paswan, 40, was shot dead late Thursday evening when he was returning his home.

Katihar superintendent of police Vikash Kumar, while confirming the recent arrests, said among the five persons held on Sunday, one named accused was arrested from West Bengal’s Siliguri. His remand was taken and he is being brought to Katihar on August 3, he said.

However, a local BJP MLA’s nephew, who is a named accused in the FIR, is still at large, the officials said. “Police is on a hunt to nab the MLA’s nephew,” Kumar said.

Meanwhile, leaders from various political parties have started visiting the house of the deceased Mayor.

Bihar deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad, who recently visited the family of the deceased, faced wrath of locals who suspected a partial probe as the nephew of a BJP MLA was involved in the case.

Earlier on Saturday, Congress leader Tariq Anwar visited Paswan’s family and demanded an impartial probe into the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo reunited with family after they spotted him on TV news in US. Watch

Neelanurinkji flowers bloom in Idukki's Shantanpara Shalom Hills after 12 years

Anand Mahindra’s Sunday motivation video is making netizens dizzy. Watch

Doggo pops up from pool through secret exit. Video is aww-dorable
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP