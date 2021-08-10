Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Katihar mayor’s murder: case: Two accused surrender before top cop
others

Katihar mayor’s murder: case: Two accused surrender before top cop

Two prime accused in the Katihar mayor murder case surrendered before inspector general of police (Purnia range) Suresh Kumar Choudhary on Tuesday, the police said
By Aditya Nath Jha, Purnia/katihar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 10:12 PM IST
Katihar mayor Shivraj Paswan was shot dead near his home in the town on July 29. (Representative image)

Two prime accused in the Katihar mayor murder case surrendered before inspector general of police (Purnia range) Suresh Kumar Choudhary on Tuesday, the police said.

The two were identified as Sanni Srivasatava and Shrikant Srivasatava.

Katihar superintendent of police (SP) Vikash Kumar said, “So far, 14 arrests have been made in the case, of which 10 were named in the first information report (FIR). The other two will be apprehended soon.”

Katihar mayor Shivraj Paswan was shot dead near his home in the town on July 29.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Mama lion plays with curious little cub. Clip is delightful

The one and only

Shocking clip shows bull moose charging at person filming it in the US. Watch

Starting up at 90 and beating COVID, she stands strong proving age is no bar
TRENDING TOPICS
climate change
Shilpa Shetty
Hartalika Teej 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Kareena Kapoor
August 2021 festivals
Ujjwala scheme 2.0
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP