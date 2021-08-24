Katoch Shield: Ludhiana-Mohali match ends in a draw

The second encounter between host Ludhiana and Mohali during the inter-district cricket championship for Katoch Shield ended in a draw. Even though it was a draw, the match was dominated by the Mohali team.

The match was played at Hara Cricket Ground in Baddowal here on Monday.

While rain played spoilsport on the first day, Ludhiana suffered an early blow as the match resumed on Monday. The host team lost four wickets for merely 26 runs.

While Sunny Panday scored five runs, Nihal Wadhera, who scored a double ton in the previous match against Fatehgarh Sahib in the previous encounter, was trapped LBW for three runs. Tanroop managed to score only six runs in 31 balls.

Senior Ranji Trophy player Gitanash Khera was out for a duck. However, Vaibhav Kalra shone with his blistering 101 run knock that helped the host to post a face-saving target of 215 runs in 64.4 overs. Vaibhav smashed eight boundaries and four towering sixes and faced 164 balls to complete his century.

For Mohali, Barinder Sran and Jassinder Jassi were the picks of bowlers taking three wickets each.

In response, Mohali scored 100 runs in eight overs for the loss of two wickets. Harpreet Brar scored a quickfire 85 in 35 balls, smashing eight sixes and seven boundaries.