KDMC to vaccinate 15,000 autorickshaw drivers

By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 11:54 PM IST
The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has decided to vaccinate all the autorickshaw drivers in its vicinity. The civic body has asked the autorickshaw union to submit a list of drivers. As per the Konkan division autorickshaw-taxi union, there are 15,000 auto drivers in Kalyan-Dombivli.

“We have started collecting the names of the auto drivers. Once the list is finalised it will be forwarded to the civic body. We have urged the drivers to come forward with their identity proofs to our office,” said Santosh Navale, representative of the union.

Earlier the civic body had initiated vaccination for the differently-abled citizens, leprosy patients and students who want to travel overseas for studies.

“Since the autorickshaw is one of the major modes of transportation in Kalyan-Dombivli, it is crucial to vaccinate the auto drivers. The auto drivers are more susceptible to the infection,” said a KDMC official, who did not wish to be named.

