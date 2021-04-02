Home / Cities / Others / Keep calm, BKU urges farmers after attack on Tikait cavalcade
Keep calm, BKU urges farmers after attack on Tikait cavalcade

Terming the attack on cavalcade of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait as BJP conspiracy, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has made an appeal to farmers to not to lose their cool
By S Raju, Meerut
UPDATED ON APR 02, 2021 09:19 PM IST
Farmers block traffic at Ghazipur border after Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait's convoy was allegedly attacked in Rajasthan's Alwar, during their ongoing agitation against three farm laws, in New Delhi, Friday, April 2, 2021.(PTI)

Terming the attack on cavalcade of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait as BJP conspiracy, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has made an appeal to farmers to not to lose their cool.

“Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will take decision on future course of action,” said BKU’s state spokesperson Dharmendra Malik.

Some people threw stones at a cavalcade of Tikait damaging his car’s rear windshield when he was going to address a rally in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on Friday.

Tikait was not in his car when the stones were pelted at his cavalcade, Bhiwadi superintendent of police Ram Murti Joshi said, adding no one was injured in the incident.

Reacting to the incident, angry farmers blocked traffic on Gazipur border, Bhojpur (Ghaziabad) and Jewar (Noida).

Malik said those who attacked were activists and leaders of BJP’s youth wing Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and a case has been lodged against them.

He said farmers were not afraid of such dirty conspiracies of the BJP. “BJP men should also keep in mind that their MPs and MLAs also roam around on roads. We would not allow their movement if farmer leaders were attacked by BJP goons,” said Malik.

