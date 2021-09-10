Keep monitoring cotton fields for pink bollworm infestation: PAU expert tells farmers

Amandeep Kaur, entomologist, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), advised farmers to keep monitoring their cotton fields regularly for pink bollworm infestation.

Referring to the history of pink bollworm, she said that this pest was earlier observed on BT cotton hybrids in Southern India. “In 2018, it was first noticed in Jind district of Haryana, and in 2019 and 2020, it had attacked cotton bolls in different villages of Bathinda,” she revealed.

As per the recent survey conducted by PAU experts in Mansa district, the attack of pink bollworm has resulted in damage of the crop at some places, she warned.

Dr Kaur urged the cotton growers to remain vigilant and contact PAU experts if any such incident is observed. She also explained the life cycle, symptoms, and control measures of pink bollworm during the PAU live programme on Thursday.

Varsity experts Gurpreet Virk and Dr Inderpreet Kaur Boparai advised the farmers to provide irrigation to paddy and basmati as per need.

Rajat Sharma, IT in charge, explained the process of participation in virtual Kisan Melas of PAU.

Dr Madhu Bala, Floriculturist, said that the festive month has increased the demand for marigold, chrysanthemum, gladiolus, rose, desi rose, etc. for commercial purposes and household garden decoration. The demand for flowers was escalating due to their traditional uses, she added while explaining the cultivation practices and marketing of different flower crops.