Home / Cities / Others / Kejri sounds poll bugle at Moga kisan mahapanchayat, says take revenge on Congress for failing to keep promises
others

Kejri sounds poll bugle at Moga kisan mahapanchayat, says take revenge on Congress for failing to keep promises

Says jobs will be given to all those who have employment cards if Aam Aadmi Party is voted to power in 2022 Punjab assembly elections
By Vishal Joshi, Baghapurana (moga)
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:11 AM IST
Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal Aand other party leaders at kisan mahapanchayat at Moga district’s Baghapurana on Sunday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday sounded bugle for the forthcoming Punjab assembly elections and urged the voters to take electoral revenge on the ruling Congress in the state for “not fulfilling its pre-poll promises”.

In a show of strength at the kisan mahapanchayat at Moga district’s Baghapurana, the AAP chief said only his party was capable of providing a political alternative in the state.

“In the run-up to the 2017 polls, Capt Amarinder Singh had made several promises. But after assuming power, the chief minister was unable to deliver on announcements such as debt waiver for farmers, jobs, providing smartphones and unemployment allowance. Now, it is time for the Punjabis to remember that they were cheated and get ready for ‘badla’ (revenge),” he said.

He promised that if voted to power, jobs will be given to all those who have the employment card. “Until the job is given, unemployment allowance will be granted,” he added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Covid killed more people than road mishaps in Mohali in 2020

Corruption in Mumbai Police highlighted earlier too, says Fadnavis

Covid-19 norms flouted at AAP rally in Moga

Ludhiana’s Covid toll climbs to 1,083 with 8 more deaths

He urged people to start working at the village and mohalla level for the victory of AAP in the assembly polls. “The AAP has set an example of governance in Delhi and pro-people policies like free power to majority of residents, free or cheaper medical facilities will be implemented in Punjab too,” Kejriwal added.

Addressing the well-attended gathering, where no leader from any farmer union was present, the AAP supremo said farmers were deprived of opportunities and good governance for the last 70 years.

While he took jibes at the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and the Congress, the AAP leader refrained from making any reference to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in his 25-minute address.

‘70 COMPLAINTS LODGED OVER DEFAMING FARM STIR’

The AAP leader said the Delhi government has lodged nearly 70 complaints against the BJP leaders for allegedly trying to defame the ongoing farmers’ agitation. “Upset over our refusal to grant permission to arrest the protesting farmers in nine open jails, the Modi regime is now conspiring to reduce decision-making powers of the Delhi government. But I assure you that the AAP government will not let the Centre harm the farmers who are fighting for their survival,” he said.

“True to its tradition, Punjab has again emerged as a leader for the oppressed farming community of the entire country. Our government worked to provide langar, water, toilets and free Wi-Fi to facilitate farmers at the Delhi borders,” he said.

COVID-19 GUIDELINES FLOUTED

Organised at the new grain market, Covid-19 guidelines of maintaining physical distancing and wearing face masks were blatantly flouted at the event. No one from the stage even once urged the gathering to follow the pandemic guidelines. Moga is among 11 worst-hit districts of Punjab with pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP