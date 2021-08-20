Kejriwal may inaugurate Mayur Vihar flyover loops on August 28

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to inaugurate cloverleaves of the Mayur Vihar-I flyover on the Delhi-Noida link road on August 28, PWD officials said on Friday.

The move will benefit commuters travelling from Mayur Vihar-I to Akshardham and from Noida to Mayur Vihar-I as they will have an easy ride to these destinations after opening of the two loops. “We have got the date from the Chief Minister’s Office for opening of flyover loops. These cloverleaves (loops) of the Mayur Vihar-I flyover will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister (Arvind Kejriwal) on August 28,” a senior Public Works Department (PWD) official told PTI on condition of anonymity. He said that the time of the inauguration ceremony is yet to be decided.

The 800-metre-long flyover was constructed by the PWD and was opened for traffic in January 2019 but its loops, which were to provide seamless connectivity to Mayur Vihar -I and to Delhi, were under construction. The official said the construction of cloverleaves was over long back but its opening was delayed due to the Covid pandemic and also because of streetscaping of a small portion of the road beneath the flyover.

At present, the road beneath the flyover is closed because of construction activities hence motorists have to take detours to reach destinations in central and New Delhi.

Commuters going to Mayur Vihar-I from Noida have to travel nearly a kilometre extra to take a U-turn from underneath the NH-24 flyover. Similarly, vehicles destined to Akshardham from Mayur Vihar-I have to travel around a kilometre towards Noida to take a U-turn from underneath another flyover on the Link Road.

The officials said that these problems will be solved after cloverleaves of the flyover are opened. One loop will allow the traffic coming from Noida to come down from the flyover and drive towards Mayur Vihar-I. The other will start from Mayur Vihar-I side and join the flyover towards Akshardham. The length of each cloverleaf will be 300 metre.

“The delay occurred because of the construction work that slowed down due to restrictions on construction activities first due to rising pollution levels in winters and then shortage of material due to COVID-19 restrictions,” the official said. Another Public Works Department (PWD) official also said that some portion of the Link Road has also been widened near the flyover to accommodate extra traffic. The official said that estimated cost of the construction of the two loops and widening of the road is approximately ₹40 crore.