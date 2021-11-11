Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kejriwal, Modi not men of principles: Bhattal

Bhattal also alleged that Delhi CM Kejriwal had a penchant for putting outsiders in charge of Punjab; on recent Punjab politics, she said she had advised Capt Amarinder Singh to meet Sonia Gandhi, but he quit the party
Former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal told newsmen that AAP had no concrete vision for Punjab and only wanted to enjoy the spoils of power. (HT Photo)
Updated on Nov 11, 2021 07:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Sangrur Former Punjab chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal on Thursday lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of not taking a clear stance on critical issues and keeping the public confused.

“Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are made of the same soil, both shift stance and do not stick to any principles,” she said, adding that the Delhi chief minister changes his stance on water sharing and other issues, based on where he was speaking, be it in Punjab, Haryana or Delhi.

“I often say that Kejriwal and Modi are big and younger brothers. I want to ask why the AAP is not giving command in the hands of Punjabis, who were born on a historic land. They have not selected any leader from Punjab. Previously, the AAP appointed a leader from Uttar Prades as in-charge, and now men from Delhi are in-charges,” Bhattal claimed.

Bhattal, who addressed the media at the PWD Rest House, praised Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government for its ‘speedy decisions’ on development, but claimed that progress was slow during the tenure of Capt Amarinder Singh.

RELATED STORIES

“I used to say Amarinder is my big brother and Navjot Singh Sidhu is my younger brother. Amarinder, however, has changed his stance, but I am still standing on my principles. When Amarinder visited my residence, I advised him to meet Sonia Gandhi, but he quit the party,” she claimed.

The former Lehra MLA said she had never left her constituency over the past several years, and had nurtured it well. “Now, it is up to the Congress party to decide whether I or my son Rahul Inder will contest from the Lehra segment in 2022 state assembly polls,” she said.

