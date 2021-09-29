Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Kejriwal starts Punjab visit with Ludhiana today
others

Kejriwal starts Punjab visit with Ludhiana today

Kejriwal will also address a press conference on Thursday and his visit comes at a time of deep turbulence in the ruling Congress party in Punjab
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 01:08 AM IST
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will meet industrialists in Ludhiana city of Punjab and is expected to make big announcements. (HT Photo)

Ludhiana Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will be in Ludhiana on Wednesday, as he begins his two-day trip to Punjab. AAP insiders claim that Kejriwal will make big announcements to lure voters in the poll-bound state.

On his schedule is a meeting with industrialists at a city hotel on Wednesday afternoon and a press conference at a resort on the Pakhowal Road on Thursday, where he will launch his ‘Second Guarantee’, a poll promise, which has been not been disclosed as yet.

Kejriwal’s visit comes at a time when the ruling Congress in Punjab is facing a lot of political turbulence; some observers see it as a boost to the AAP’s poll prospects.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Congress will win Ellenabad bypoll: Selja

Maluka rebuts Punjab ex-minister Kangar’s job creation claims

FDA to check food licences of all street vendors

Assam man beats ailing mother to death, arrested after father lodges FIR
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP