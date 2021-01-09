Kejriwal urges Centre to give Covid vaccine for free to all

New Delhi

Describing the Covid-19 pandemic as the “biggest epidemic of the century”, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged the Central government to provide vaccines for free to all citizens of the country.

“The coronavirus pandemic is the biggest epidemic of the century. It is very important to protect our people from this. I request the Central Government that the vaccine should be provided free of cost to all countrymen. The expenditure on this will be helpful in saving the lives of many Indians,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Senior officials in the chief minister’s office said Kejriwal is likely to reiterate the free vaccination demand during the scheduled interaction of chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. This will be his first meeting of the PM with CMs of all states after the recent approval of the two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, for restricted emergency use by the country’s drugs regulator.

Delhi, like all other states, will also start the Covid vaccination drive from January 16.

Earlier, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain had said that Covid vaccine doses will be provided free of cost to all Delhi residents and asserted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government had made all preparations for the vaccination drive.

“The Delhi government had so far made preparations to vaccinate 100,000 people in a day,” Jain added.

Chief minister Kejriwal had said on December 24 last year that a total of 5.1 million people, under the Centre’s primary category, would be administered Covid-19 vaccine doses in the first phase. He further segregated the primary category into health care and front line workers, senior citizens and those with co-morbidities. Kejriwal also said that each person would be given two doses.