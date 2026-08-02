Thiruvananthapuram, Bodies of two fishermen who went missing in separate boat mishaps in Muthalapozhi estuary and at Vizhinjam here were recovered on Sunday, while the search continued for two other missing fishermen, police said.

Kerala: Bodies of two fishermen missing after separate boat mishaps recovered

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The body of Freemon , a native of Anchuthengu, was recovered during a joint search operation by the Coastal Police, the Marine Enforcement Wing of the Fisheries Department and the Indian Coast Guard, officials said.

Police said the body was found off Kannanthura here, around 20 kilometres from Muthalapozhi.

The search is continuing for Shijin , also a native of Anchuthengu, who went missing in the same incident, officials said.

The accident occurred around 8.30 pm on July 31 when the fishing boat, carrying four fishermen, was hit by strong waves and capsized about 100 metres from the Muthalapozhi estuary, officials said.

Two fishermen, Jose and Smith, managed to swim to safety, while Freemon and Shijin went missing.

Following the incident, fishermen and relatives of the missing men staged a protest in front of the Anchuthengu Coastal Police Station and blocked the road, demanding intensified search efforts.

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{{^usCountry}} Subsequently, the state government decided to seek the assistance of the Indian Navy in the search operation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Subsequently, the state government decided to seek the assistance of the Indian Navy in the search operation. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, the body of Antony , a native of Adimalathura near Kottukal here who went missing after a fishing boat capsized near Vizhinjam harbour, was recovered on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred around 9.30 pm on July 31 when the boat, which had set out for fishing from Vizhinjam harbour, capsized while returning due to rough sea conditions, police said.

While the other fishermen on board managed to swim to safety, Antony went missing.

Police said the search is continuing for John of Pulluvila, who went missing in a separate incident after another fishing boat capsized about 10 nautical miles off the Vizhinjam coast on July 31 evening.

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The bodies of both fishermen will be handed over to their relatives after the post-mortem examination, police added.

Fishing boats resumed operations after the 52-day trawling ban ended on the night of July 31.

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