Kerala governor to observe day-long fast against dowry today

By Ramesh Babu
UPDATED ON JUL 14, 2021 09:32 AM IST
Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan. (PTI)

Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday morning began a day-long fast to raise awareness against dowry. The first such fast by a governor started at 8 am and will continue till 6 pm. Khan will also later attend a prayer meeting at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gandhi Bhawan. Many Gandhian activists are also observing the fast.

Two weeks back, Khan visited the parents of a woman, who allegedly died by suicide after facing harassment over dowry. Khan later said he will take some initiative to end the practice of dowry that is rampant in parts of the state. He also released a video on Tuesday asking young people to say no to dowry while calling for gender equality and social justice.

The deaths of two newly married women in Kerala last month related to alleged dowry harassment provoked outrage. Activists and political leaders have asked the government to introduce stricter provisions in the existing law to curb the menace.

A 24-year-old woman was found dead inside her husband’s house in Kollam last month. Another newly married woman allegedly set herself afire in Thiruvananthapuram. The parents of the two alleged that they were murdered, and their husbands were later arrested.

