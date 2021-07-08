Kerala HC pulls up state over rush at liquor shops

Thiruvnaanthapuram: As Kerala continues to contribute more than 40% of total Covid-19 cases in the country, the High Court on Wednesday pulled up the state government for its failure to ensure virus protocol outside liquor outlets controlled by the state-run Beverages Corporation. It expressed serious concern over winding queues and heavy rush outside liquor outlets across the state.

The state reported 15,600 new cases with a test positivity rate of 10.36% on Wednesday. The experts’ team sent by the union health ministry has asked the government on ramp up its virus control measures on a war footing.

Health is more important than revenue, the court reminded the government and summoned the excise commissioner in this regard. A bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice P Chaly observed that Kerala is number one in Covid case share in the country and although the government is trying to control the spread, some places like liquor outlets continue to witness heavy rush and it can’t be allowed. The court expressed concern over flouting pandemic norms in liquor outlets and directed the government to furnish a reply by next Tuesday.

The court said that even though periodic orders were issued by the central and state governments regarding virus protocol guidelines, “they do not seem to be observed in letter and spirit at some places, particularly in liquor shops.”

“It is clearly mentioned in the above orders (of the Centre and states) that any lapse in following the restrictions would be viewed seriously. But we find that no action is taken against the defaulters so far,” it said. It also reminded the government that health is more important than revenue. In Kerala, booze and lottery are main revenue earners of the government. The corporation said in the 40-day lockdown during the second wave, the state lost ₹1000 crore.

The court was hearing two public interest litigations - one filed by a lawyer P Vijayan who has sought directions to the state to prevent overcrowding outside liquor vends and the second initiated by the court on its own based on a letter by one of its judges. After checking some of the photographs furnished along with the petition by Vijayan, the court noted that there was large-scale gathering or big queues in front of liquor shops.

Meanwhile, there is no dip in cases in the state. With 1,50,630 samples tested, 15,600 came back positive taking the TPR to 10.36%. Kerala also reported 148 deaths taking total fatalities to 14,108, according to the data released by the state health ministry.