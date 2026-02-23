Thiruvananthapuram, Police have launched a probe after a two-and-a-half-year-old child died and her family alleged medical negligence against a private hospital in Kattakada here, officials said on Monday. Kerala: Probe launched into toddler's death, family alleges medical negligence

The deceased has been identified as Aisha Fathima, daughter of Sidique and Fasilath of Punlal, Perumkulam here.

According to police, on February 18, the child developed physical discomfort, including breathing issues and swelling near her eyebrow.

She was first taken to the government hospital in Aryanad.

The next day, after similar symptoms recurred, her parents took her to a private hospital in Kattakada, where, after medication, her condition improved, and she returned home, police said.

On February 20, the parents took her to an ophthalmology centre as the swelling near her eyebrow persisted.

Police officials said that on Sunday, however, the symptoms re-emerged and the child was again taken to the private hospital in Kattakada.

After being given nebulisation and injections, she was referred to another private hospital, officials said

However, upon reaching the hospital, she was declared dead after preliminary treatment, police said.

The family has alleged medical negligence against the private hospital and filed a complaint at Aryanad police station on Sunday.

Police officials said a case of unnatural death has been registered, and the cause of death will be ascertained after the postmortem examination scheduled for Monday.

The father of the deceased claimed on Monday that his daughter's condition worsened after injections were administered at the private hospital in Kattakada.

"After the injections, my child became unconscious, and CPR was given by the doctors. Later, they shifted her in an ambulance to another hospital before declaring her dead," Sidique told reporters.

The hospital authorities are yet to respond to the allegations.

Police said statements of the hospital authorities will be recorded once the postmortem report is received.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.