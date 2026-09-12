Malappuram , The Corporate Environmental Responsibility fund of the Kozhikode International Airport at Karipur will now be utilised for the development of areas surrounding the airport and addressing basic needs of locals.

Keralam's Karipur airport to use CER fund for neighbourhood development

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A decision to this effect was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by the district collector on Friday.

The meeting decided to allocate ₹3.5 crore from the CER fund to find a permanent solution to waterlogging in residential areas around the airport during the monsoon, according to an official statement.

The amount will be used for implementing scientific measures to prevent rainwater from the airport premises from flowing into nearby residential areas.

The Airports Authority of India will soon issue a no-objection certificate for filling the hazardous 'S' curve on the western side of the airport and upgrading the road. The move is expected to address a long-standing road safety concern of local residents.

The meeting also considered the difficulties faced by residents following the mandatory requirement of an AAI NOC for constructing houses and other buildings in the airport vicinity. The district collector will specifically review the matter, it said.

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{{^usCountry}} It was also decided to give preference to locals in various employment opportunities at the airport. A list of eligible local candidates will be prepared and handed over to the airport authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was also decided to give preference to locals in various employment opportunities at the airport. A list of eligible local candidates will be prepared and handed over to the airport authorities. {{/usCountry}}

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In the health sector, 10 dialysis machines will be provided to the Kottakkal Taluk Hospital using CSR funds, according to the statement.

Vallikkunnu MLA T V Ibrahim, Airport Director Mukesh Yadav, representatives of local self-government institutions and heads of various departments attended the meeting.

The meeting also decided to complete the measures to address the basic issues faced by people in the airport's neighbouring areas in a time-bound manner alongside the airport's development, the statement added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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