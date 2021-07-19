Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Key accused held in attack on cricketer Raina’s relatives

Sources said the latest arrested accused had done a recce of the house before the offence and will be produced before court on Monday. The cricketer had described the attack as ‘beyond horrible’
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Pathankot Punjab Police have arrested the key accused in the murderous attack on cricketer Suresh Raina’s relatives in Pathankot in August last year, from Bareily in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Raina’s uncle, Ashok Kumar, 60, and cousin, Kaushal Kumar, were killed the attack, which had dacoity as the motive. This is the fourth arrest in the case, as three of the accused have already been arrested.

Police refused to share details, but sources said the latest arrested accused had done a recce of the house before the offence and will be produced before court on Monday. The cricketer had described the attack as ‘beyond horrible’ and had urged Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh to look into the case in a twitter post.

