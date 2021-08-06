Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
others

2 more attempts for KGMU students unable to clear MBBS in 10 yrs

Twenty such candidates at the university now. These include a 1994 batch and a 1997 batch student while others are those of 2000 to 2013 batches
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 06, 2021 10:35 PM IST
At present, there are 20 such students in the university who have been unable to clear exams despite repeated attempts, said officials (Pic for representation)

LUCKNOW Students at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) unable to clear MBBS since over a decade will be given two more mercy attempts to clear their exams and supported with extra classes, stated the executive council of the university.

“If students have spent more than 10 years here, have failed more than four times in one exam and despite two more mercy attempts with extra classes, if they don’t clear the exam, they need to change course in life,” said Lt Gen (Dr) Bipin Puri, vice-chancellor, KGMU.

At present, there are 20 such students in the university who have been unable to clear exams despite repeated attempts, said officials.

Among these are a 1994 batch and a 1997 batch student while the others are those of batches between 2000 and 2013.

The executive council of the KGMU approved the recommendations from the committee set up to evaluate the situation of such students and suggest measures for them.

Majority of such students are unable to clear clinical department exams. In two cases, the students are still doing MBBS while their children have cleared their medical examinations.

Ten of them failed in the 4th year (final professional), eight are in first year (first professional) while two are failing in 2nd and 3rd year MBBS. The issue of these students was raised after the National Medical Commission laid down the new policy for MBBS students in 2019. According to new rules, an MBBS student must clear all the exams within 10 years and only four mercy attempts would be allowed.

