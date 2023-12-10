KGMU celebrates 19th convocation, 1869 candidates awarded degrees

LUCKNOW: Smiles on their faces, tears of joy in the eyes of parents, and continuous selfie clicks inside the hall marked the 19th convocation of the King George’s Medical University on Sunday.

19th convocation of the King George’s Medical University (HT Photo)

“A total of 1869 candidates were awarded degrees after completing courses. This included 954 female candidates and 915 male candidates,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson of the KGMU.

As the event started at around 11 am, candidates were already anxious to go to the stage to take the medal. And the first one was Akshita Vishwanadha, the girl who won the prestigious Hewett Medal and 8 other gold medals and one book prize. The coveted Chancellor’s Medal went to Lipika Agrawal, Pranjali Singh from the dental wing of the university.

“It’s a lifetime moment. I am the first doctor in my family, and my family is happy about it,” said Dr Akshar Kant, a native of Patna and one of the toppers.

1291 degrees uploaded to DigiLocker

A total of 1291 degrees were uploaded to DigiLocker during the convocation ceremony. This process was adopted by KGMU for the first time. “This will help with the speedy verification of degrees in case alumni apply for higher education or jobs in other places, particularly in overseas organisations,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson for KGMU.